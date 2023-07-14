Mule account syndicate: Foreign woman among nine held

Police also seized 11 mobile phones, 14 bank cards, a modem and a router, five company stamps, six sim cards, money deposit slips and cash in various currencies worth RM1,649.

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight local men and a foreign woman have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a mule account syndicate.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said all the suspects aged 22 to 50 were nabbed during a raid at premises in the Klang Valley on Wednesday.

Police also seized 11 mobile phones, 14 bank cards, a modem and a router, five company stamps, six sim cards, money deposit slips and cash in various currencies worth RM1,649.

“This syndicate is responsible for providing banking information of accounts acquired from mule account holders before handing them over to other syndicates.

“The proceeds from the activity will be withdrawn and transferred to other members’ accounts through cash deposits. All members of this syndicate receive a commission of two per cent of the amount collected,” he said in a statement today.

Amihizam said all suspects have been remanded from yesterday until July 16.

He also advised the public not to disclose personal data, PINs, passwords or banking information to third parties or any unknown individuals.

“Please report to the National Scam Response Centre at 997 if you have information about fraud syndicates. For any suspicious activity, contact the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222 or the nearest police station,” he said. - Bernama