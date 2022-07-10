Multi-agency task force set up to curb cigarette, alcohol smuggling: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: A Multi-Agency Task Force will be set up to curb smuggling activities involving cigarettes and alcohol.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the Government’s 2023 Supply Bill today said the task force would go down hard on cigarette and alcohol smuggling activities by enforcing tight control at entry points, including private jetties.

He said the transhipment of alcohol products would be handled by specific ports.

Tengku Zafrul said the Customs, Immigration and Security Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam will be designated as the single exit point in the north while a special allocation would be set aside to beef up enforcement in efforts to curb cigarette and alcohol smuggling activities.

“Apart from rectifying the loss of revenue, the government will also carry out new comprehensive initiatives to curb the loss of revenue from subsidies.

“Among the main focus will be to ensure subsidised petrol and diesel that was initiated to help the people does not fall into the hands of the wrong people, especially non-citizens of the country,” he said.

The task force will also ensure that diesel subsidy is enjoyed by the targetted group and not smuggled to business premises or to other countries.

The government is also concerned and will make sure subsidies given for cooking oil and LPG reach the poor people. - Bernama