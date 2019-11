PETALING JAYA: Today is nomination day for the Tanjung Piai by-election, and at least five contenders are expected to contest for the seat.

Three of the candidates will be from major political parties, namely Karmaine Sardini of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) representing Pakatan Harapan, Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng of MCA representing Barisan Nasional, and Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan.

Two more will come from a splinter party Berjasa and Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia.

In a press conference yesterday, Berjasa president Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz stated he will throw his hat into the ring because he claims that Islam is being “bullied” under PH’s administration and disappointed that BN did not put a Malay-Muslim candidate first to get voters.

Meanwhile, Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia stated that Big Blue Taxi Services founder Shamsubahrin Ismail will represent the taxi group to contest in the by-election to highlight the taxi drivers’ plight to the voters of Tanjung Piai.

It is not known if more will join the fray until nominations are open soon.

The Tanjung Piai constituency consists of 57% Malay, 42% Chinese, and 1% Indian. Early voting will begin at Nov 12 and polling day will be at Nov 16.