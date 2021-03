PETALING JAYA: When it first hit, Covid-19 was an unknown enemy. Its unprecedented virulence left even the most experienced healthcare workers in shock.

As expected, fear among nurses and other healthcare workers was palpable, according to Jayanthi Marimuthu, a 28-year veteran in nursing and chief nursing officer at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital here.

“A few nurses were so scared that they just quit within 24 hours of the news that Covid-19 had already begun to spread in Malaysia, for the sake of their children’s safety,” she told theSun as the country marked the first anniversary of the first movement control order on March 18 last year.

Jayanthi, who oversees about 300 nurses at the private hospital, said healthcare workers in the private sector were just as “bruised” as their counterparts in public health services despite the fact that private hospitals were not directly involved in handling Covid-19 patients.

“We knew so little about the virus in the first phase early last year. Of course, we were worried for our safety and well-being.”

Jayanthi said that once it dawned on the country that this was a major “war”, all the nurses were recalled and work shifts were reorganised to ensure that they were prepared around the clock.

“All I could do then was try to assure the nurses that everything was going to be okay,” she said.

“While I had to make them understand that they had an important role to play as nurses, I also had to be very transparent about the risks and the consequences,” she added.

The KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital set aside a ward to cater solely to patients-under-investigation (PUI), specifically those who were suspected of having been infected with Covid-19.

“If it was confirmed that they had been infected, these patients would immediately be sent to the government hospitals,” Jayanthi said.

One of the nurses asked to be excluded from the Emergency and PUI wards. Nurses are required to assist the doctors when patients are screened for Covid-19.

“We were put in a very difficult situation. Some of the nurses feared that they would take the virus home and infect their loved ones, so they were given an option to stay at a hostel.

“Back then, we had to keep reassuring them and take note of their concerns. Whenever possible, we try to place them in ‘less risky’ wards.”

Unfortunately for the nurses, any hope for some relief at home was equally elusive. They were shunned by neighbours and even family members.

“Even some of their spouses didn’t feel safe around them,” Jayanthi said.

“Understandably, the nurses felt that there was discrimination against them. But as chief nurse, I have to do everything I can to motivate them to make them feel proud to be frontliners in this war.”

“I am here to listen to their concerns and complaints about being badly treated. We even have counselling sessions for them,” she said.

She recounted an experience of a nurse whose family kept her isolated in a room when she returned from the hospital.

“She was in tears when she spoke to me, although she was fully aware that the family was only taking precautions,” she said.

On the bright side, Jayanthi added, the media has painted a very good image of the frontliners, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the fight, and that has helped to ease the people’s worries.