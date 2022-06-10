Multi-lane free flow by 2025 to reduce congestion at toll plazas: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will introduce a non-stop toll collection system known as Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) by 2025 in an effort to reduce congestion at toll plazas.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the proposal had been approved by the Cabinet, adding that with the implementation of MLFF, vehicles do not need to stop to pay tolls as there would not be any boom barriers.

“The next step is to negotiate with all the toll concession companies on how it will be implemented so as to provide convenience to highway users.

“After that, we will look into how to integrate the MLFF system where we will establish a command centre managed by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) that needs to be integrated with all municipalities or cities,“ he said.

He said this at an engagement session with the media here yesterday which was also attended by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said the MLFF is one of the initiatives under KKR’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Master Plan 2019-2023 which was developed to improve the safety of road users and drive the development of IPS applications in the country.

In addition, Fadillah said that KKR has also started the process of developing a vehicle weight scale (weigh-in-motion) to detect overloaded lorries that can cause congestion and road damage.

He said it was to detect the load limit automatically and legal action would be taken immediately against the vehicle owners or company. - Bernama