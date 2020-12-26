Multi-lingual app for workers to expose errant employers to be launched

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Ministry will introduce a new application that will enable a two-way communication between the government and local and foreign workers.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said the application, expected to be launched on Jan 11, would give workers the opportunity to inform the government about errant employers neglecting their (workers) welfare.

“The workers do not have direct access to the government (to complain or inform)... with these new application, (for example) when employers do not provide comfortable accommodation according to Act 446 or do not follow health standard operating procedures (SOP), employees can get in touch with the government and their identities will be protected.

“We will engage directly with the workers regardless of whether they are locals or foreigners. The application is a platform to lodge complaints and give information that will help the Labour Department to take action in the event of oppression,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting the Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED) 2020 education loan cheques to 301 recipients here, today.

According to him, the multi-lingual application aims to help local and foreign workers to channel information directly to the government.

Meanwhile, Saravanan also reiterated his previous statement that the government will not compromise with errant employers who neglect the welfare of their employees.

“... at the same time, the ministry wants to encourage employers to be more responsible over their workers well-being. This was so that Malaysia could improve its standing on the International Labour Organisation’s index on labour exploitation,” he said.

Regarding media reports about a factory in Klang allegedly transferring workers to a hotel before a raid was carried out, Saravanan said they had strong evidence.

“Although (there is) strong enough proof that the place is not suitable for workers, before we arrived, workers had been ‘rushed’ to other places. Cheating is not a solution and employers should not take the opportunity to find an easy way out,” said Saravanan. -Bernama