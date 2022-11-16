Multi-lingual Sungai Buloh independent candidate a formidable ‘army of one’

PETALING JAYA: With his Phua Chu Kang-style yellow rubber boots, independent candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Syed Abdul Razak Alsagoff, 62, certainly turned heads when filing his nomination papers on Nov 5.

Since then, he has been seen talking to constituents in Sungai Buloh as he solicits their votes. He reminds them that he was born in the district and that there is much he can do for the people in the area without being affiliated with any political party.

“I am not attached to any political party, and I don’t want to be part of them. One does not need to be a member of a political party to bring out the best for the people. I do not have to report to anyone. The people of Sungai Buloh are my bosses,” he said, adding that his tagline “Rakyat biasa jadi MP” (ordinary citizen MP) is meant to state he is not greater than others.

Razak, as he prefers to be known, will be using the image of a pair of spectacles as his ballot logo.

“Spectacles facilitate our ability to see better and in this case, the symbol portrays my ability to identify things that are right and wrong. It also represents wisdom to see the best in people.”

He also said his “trademark” yellow boots are synonymous with his preparedness to personally help on site during disasters, especially flash floods, as some areas in Sungai Buloh are prone to such occurrences.

He expressed confidence on winning the seat, as he is transparent and committed to the development and welfare of the constituents.

His manifesto emphasises the fundamentals of social development and highlights the importance of education opportunities for students in Sungai Buloh.

“I came from a poor family but my single mother prioritised our education.

“I believe education can open many doors and save us from poverty. I have also spent 11 years being part of a student-teacher association, and have seen the destruction of the education system due to the pursuit of quantity above quality.

“That apart, I am also passionate about saving the environment and preserving nature. Climate change is real, and it is happening before our eyes. I noticed that none of the politicians highlights this. We need to keep our parks safe from further development.”

On incumbent Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin joining the contest for the seat, Razak said he welcomes it.

“If Khairy is going to be here, that means the press will also be present, which means more pre-election publicity for Sungai Buloh.”

He said he is not afraid of competition, has what it takes to bring change to Sungai Buloh and walk the talk if he wins.

Razak added that he is confident he can represent the different voices in the constituency as he is proficient in five languages – Bahasa Malaysia, English, Hokkien, Cantonese and Hakka.

His campaign materials are produced in multiple languages, from Facebook posts to banners.

He said he has received much support during his campaign talks from people who admire his tenacity in speaking out against corruption and demanding transparency.