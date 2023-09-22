Multifuel station initiative evident of S’wak’s commitment to nation’s energy sector transformation

KUCHING: The initiative to establish a multifuel station is evidence of the Sarawak government’s commitment to lead the energy transformation efforts in the country.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang (pix) said the initiative that is implemented through SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), is a significant step forward in creating a more sustainable and innovative energy ecosystem.

“It signifies not only progress in green technology but also Sarawak’s continuous commitment to be a leader in the nation’s energy transformation,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following his visit to the Petros Multifuel Station here to observe the progress of the Integrated Hydrogen Refueling Station, which is a crucial effort to promote the use of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source.

He said that this initiative could boost the use of hydrogen for green mobility and support the government’s initiatives to achieve greenhouse gas reduction and decarbonisation goals.

Chang said the hydrogen-based energy ecosystem in Malaysia is aligned with the national hydrogen agenda through the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), which is set to be launched soon.

He added that HETR is expected to establish a hydrogen economy in Malaysia, generating national income of up to RM12.1 billion and contributing between RM49 billion and RM61 billion to the national gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. -Bernama