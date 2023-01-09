Mum, boyfriend charged over son's murder

PETALING JAYA: A woman and her boyfriend were charged today in the Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of her five-year-old son.

Mary Teh May Yee, 44, and lorry driver S. Puvaneswaran, 29, nodded after the charge was read out to them, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were jointly charged with murdering Teh Joseph at a house in Taman Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, near here at 12.55am last Aug 22.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death sentence, if found guilty.

In the same court, Puvaneswaran was also charged with giving a false statement to Constable Rashmit Kaur Harpajan Singh, resulting in ASP Che Ashru Nizam Che Abdul Rahman to investigate the matter, which was not necessary, had the accused told the truth.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Seri Kembangan police station near here at 2.57am last Aug 22.

The charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa set Oct 2 for mention of both cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal prosecuted, while both accused were unrepresented. -Bernama