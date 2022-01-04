Mum, boyfriend to be charged with child’s murder

KLANG: A 26-year-old woman held over the death of her three-year-old son is expected to be charged with murder jointly with her boyfriend tomorrow.

South Klang police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said today that the victim’s mother and her 27-year-old boyfriend will face murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code at 9am at the Klang Magistrate’s Court.

Police were alerted to the case by doctors at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here on Dec 24 last year after the child’s lifeless body was brought in by his mother.

The victim’s body was riddled with wounds and swellings.

A post mortem revealed that the child was abused, beaten up with pieces of wood, a waist belt and cloth hangers until he succumbed to the extensive injuries.

Soon after, his mother and her boyfriend were arrested and remanded for investigations.

It is learnt that the victim was a child from the woman’s previous marriage.