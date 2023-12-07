Mum held after 22-month-old daughter tests positive for drugs

IPOH: Police have arrested a woman after her 22-month-old daughter tested positive for drugs.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said they received a report from a doctor at the Taiping Hospital yesterday regarding the child, who tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“The 22-year-old woman is said to have sent her daughter to her grandmother’s house as she wanted to purchase necessities at the grocery store. The child, who was about to go to sleep, suddenly started crying and showed uncontrollable behaviour.

“The woman then took her child to the hospital,” he said in a statement today, adding that the woman, who is a housewife, tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. -Bernama