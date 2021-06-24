Mum of baby ‘Hussein’ still untraceable

IPOH: A woman who went missing after giving birth to her baby boy ‘Hussein’ on April 22 at the Slim River Hospital, near here, has yet to be traced.

Muallim district Social Welfare Department (JKM) Child Protection Officer Wan Nurhaliza Wan Ghazali said the 22-year-old woman could not be traced after being allowed to leave the hospital for a while to go to Slim River town on April 29.

“A few days after birth, the baby came down with jaundice and was receiving treatment and placed under observation at the Slim River Hospital Children’s Ward. (Before that) The mother had obtained permission from the ward to go out temporarily at noon (on April 29) regarding some personal matters in Slim River Town, “she said when contacted today.

Wan Nurhaliza said the baby was given the name Hussein temporarily and that the mother never returned to the hospital ward.

She said as a result, the hospital contacted the district JKM to take further action regarding the baby.

“JKM has given a period of more than a month for Hussein’s biological parents to present themselves to JKM’s office here. We can help find a way to solve their problems as a family according to the Child Act (Amendment) 2016.

“Based on the latest information, the woman lived in Hulu Bernam but still cannot be traced, and therefore we ask people who know her to contact the district JKM at 05-4529664,” she added. — Bernama