PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has upheld the 15 years jail sentence on a young mother who pleaded guilty to causing the death of her two years and eight months old daughter.

The Court of Appeal three-member panel comprising Datuk Umi Kalthum Abdul Majid, Datuk Yaacob Md Sam and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah unanimously dismissed Aida Amira Harun’s appeal against her jail sentence.

Aida Amira, 25, was appealing against the Alor Star High Court’s decision to increase her jail term to 15 years jail.

Initially, she was given a three-years jail term and a fine of RM3,000 in default one year jail by the Sungai Petani Sessions Court on May 28, 2017 after she pleaded guilty to causing the death of her daughter Ainul Solehah Mohd Husamuddin in a house in Bandar Aman Jaya, Sungai Petani, Kedah on Aug 10, 2016.

On May 30, last year, the High Court allowed the prosecution’s appeal to increase the jail term.

According to the facts of the case, Aida Amira rushed her daughter to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim, Sg Petani, Kedah on Aug 10, 2016 after she saw her daughter was unconscious.

A doctor who treated the deceased suspected that she was abused as there were bruises on her abdomen and private part.

Aida Amira was arrested on Aug 11, 2016 and investigation showed that she admitted to abusing her daughter a few times by kicking the back of the child.

Post-mortem report revealed that the child’s death was as a result of ruptured intestines due to blunt force.

Aida Amira’s lawyer, Matthew Jude earlier submitted that the 15 years jail sentence was excessive and said that at that time Aida Amira, who has two other children, was under stress.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurshafini Mustafha said there were 31 injuries on the child, adding that Aida Amira should not have vented her frustration on the child.

Aida Amira’s two other children are under the care of their grandfather. — Bernama