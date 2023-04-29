Mum, stepdad arrested over death of four-year-old boy

JOHOR BAHRU: A four-year-old boy died at a hospital here yesterday, believed to have been abused by his mother and stepfather.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the child was confirmed dead on arrival at the emergency ward of the Hospital Sultanah Aminah, here, at about 8.20 am.

“The child had injuries to his head, behind both ears, abdomen and both legs.

“Following that, a couple comprising the boy’s mother and stepfather, both in their 20s, were arrested at their home in Jalan Aman, Skudai, here, at 1.20 pm yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the stepfather, who is a security guard, had a previous record, while the woman, who is two months pregnant, also has a six-month-old son.

The police also seized a handphone and several tools believed to have been used to abuse the victim, he said.

“The couple is on remand, with the man for seven days until May 6, whereas the woman for two days until tomorrow. - Bernama