Municipal council member fined for selling liquor without permit at cafe

MALACCA: A cafe operator, who is also a municipal council member councilor, was fined RM3,000, in default four months in jail, by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today for selling liquor at the premises without a license.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman meted out the fine on M Thiruselvan, 40, who pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the conditions of his business license by selling liquor without a permit at the premises in Jalan Balang, Taman Padang Balang, Batu Berendam here at about 3.15 am on Sept 15, 2022.

He was charged with violating Section 11 (2) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2001 which provides a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri, in requesting heavy punishment, told the court that prior to this, Thiruselvan had been fined RM2,000 for operating his business exceeding the time allowed.

Thiruselvan was represented by lawyer Datuk K. Shashi. - Bernama