Muqharabbin resigns as Umno youth exco

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Muhamad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin today announced his resignation as Umno Youth executive council (exco) member and Lembah Pantai Umno Youth chief with immediate effect.

In a brief statement, he said the official resignation letter will be submitted to the Umno leadership this week.

“Thank you so much to all my friends in Umno who have been with me in this struggle since 2018. We will remain friends forever. And to all Umno Youth chiefs across the country, I wish you all the best,” he said. - Bernama