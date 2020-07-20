Mural celebrating leaders’ response to Covid-19 is vandalised

SHAH ALAM: Just over a week after mural of Malaysian leaders was painted on a building wall at a commercial centre at Taman Cahaya Alam here and earned admiration, vandals caused damage to it yesterday.

The mural, which was a tribute by three painters for the key leaders who played their roles in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, was spray-painted in red with expletives written on and next to the images.

The mural on the building wall was that of the Yang-DiPertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) said today that the council, on spotting the vandalism, had promptly taken action to repaint the affected walls and lodged a police report on the matter.

It said the council will take stern action against those who commit vandalism at public areas under MBSA’s by-laws.

“This act is very regretful as the murals were painted as a tribute especially to those who had worked hard and committed themselves to addressing the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that investigations into the case had commenced and the culprits behind the act are being traced.

He said the case is being probed for causing mischief and provocation that can disrupt public peace under Section 427 and Section 504 of the Penal Code, respectively.