Mural vandalism: Police to investigate from all angles

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking at several angles in their investigation into the defacement of several murals depicting the country’s leaders in Taman Cahaya Alam Section U12, Shah Alam, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The police would announce the results of the investigation as soon as possible, he told reporters when met at the Parliament building, here today.

Meanwhile, in Shah Alam, one of the three artists who painted the murals, Muhamad Firdaus Nordin said they were undeterred by the incident.

“We would be lying if we say we are not sad. We were not paid to paint the mural but it has given us an unexpected level of achievement,” he told Bernama.

Muhamad Firdaus said he and the other two artists, Muhammad Suhaimi Ali and Abdul Hadi Ramli, would not mind to paint again at the same location.

The murals, which had gone viral and attracted the attention of some of the leaders portrayed, were found to have been defaced with red spray paint yesterday.

The murals featured portraits of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. - Bernama