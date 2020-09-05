Murals showcasing the spirit of patriotism on display at PPR Desa Mutiara

JOHOR BAHRU: About 400 mural paintings depicting patriotic spirit, Malaysian values and identities are on display at Taman Desa Mutiara People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, to enliven National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, and to promote patriotism.

Not dispirited In spite of Covid-19, 10,000 residents from 22 blocks of the housing project initiated the project to show their way of celebrating the National Day.

The youngest artist Nur Alyya Maisarah Muhammad Munir, 17, said painting the murals (pix) gave her the chance to express her ‘own spirit’ and unique way of honouring the meaningful month.

“Although I will be sitting for my SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) examination (this year), I took time off to draw and paint because I want to express my patriotic feelings and get involve in the celebration,“ the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Fatimah Hashim student told Bernama here, today.

She chose the tiger, as the main subject of her painting to highlight the King of the Jungle spirit that is also synonym with the Johor community, as well as the state’s coat of arms, which are two tigers symbolising bravery and strength.

Among images portrayed are the 1981 National Day’s logo, the national monument, the KLCC twin tower, the Jalur Gemilang and the Johor state flag, cultural identities such as the tengkolok (Malay headgear) and keris, as well as local fruits.

Mohd Shah Md Seh, 41, who is in the advertising line said this is the resident’s effort to promote the spirit of 1Malaysia within the PPR community hence cultivating cooperation and unity.

“We try to build the patriotic spirit among people from all walks of life, regardless young or old. It is not that we lack the spirit but it has been waning and it needs a boost. Alhamdullilah, our patriotic feeling has been much stronger in 2020 especially in the wake of Covid-19,“ said Mohd Shah who has been living at the PPR for the past 12 years.

He said the selection of the mural images was a team effort and the final decision was made after much discussion to ensure they were suitable with the theme.

A resident, Mukizan Tahar, who was involved in putting up the murals at the PPR since the Merdeka Month campaign started beginning August 1, in lauding the effort, hoped the future generation would come together in cultivating love for the country.

“Our project also emphasised on teamwork, so that is also a noble value,“ he said.

The peak of the PPR National Day and Malaysia Day celebration will be on Malaysia Day, Sept 16. -Bernama