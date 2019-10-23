  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Murder of auxiliary policewoman: Roti Canai maker charged

23 Oct 2019 / 16:48 H.
    Murder of auxiliary policewoman: Roti Canai maker charged
    Mohamad Farreyl Haikal Abdullah, 22, was charged in the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today for the murder of an auxiliary policewoman at an apartment in Damansara Damai last week. — BBXpress

PETALING JAYA: A roti canai maker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of an auxiliary policewoman at an apartment in Damansara Damai last week.

Mohamad Farreyl Haikal Abdullah, 22, portraying a picture of calm, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Nor Aishah Abdullah, 25, at the apartment in Damansara Damai between 2am on Oct 17 and 12.45am on Oct 18.

Mohamad Farreyl Haikal, who was unrepresented, faced the mandatory death sentence, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted.

The court set Dec 2 for mention. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast