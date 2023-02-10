Murder of Sri Lankans: Police detain eight individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detained eight foreigners to facilitate investigations into the murder of three Sri Lankan men at a rented house in Jalan Perhentian Kampung Kovil Hilir, Sentul here on Sept 22.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said the suspects are in their 20s and 40s and they included the two main Sri Lankan suspects who were detained last Monday as well as the Sri Lankan couple who were arrested on the day of the incident.

Also detained on Monday were three Sri Lankan men and a Pakistani man at a terraced house in Petaling Jaya, who were suspected to be harbouring the two main suspects.

“The remand on the Sri Lankan couple has been extended until Oct 5 after it ended on Sept 29.

“However, the husband died while in custody last Saturday, thus leaving a total of seven suspects still in remand to assist in the investigation,“ he told a press conference after the Back To School programme at Victoria Institution here today.

“The two main suspects were arrested after the three Sri Lankan men and Pakistani man four were interrogated. Their remand period ends today but the police will apply to get their remand extended,“ he said.

Earlier in the 11pm incident, the police found three dead men stacked in the storeroom of a shophouse at Jalan Perhentian in Kampung Kovil Hilir, here. Their hands and feet were tied while their heads were covered with plastic bags.

Two of the deceased persons were tenants at the premises while another was the son of the married couple.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said the death of the suspect in custody will not affect the investigation because the investigation papers are almost completed for the case to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor this week.

“The investigation into the detainee’s death has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody under the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, “ he said. -Bernama