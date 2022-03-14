Murdered bookshop staff had just started work at school last month

KUALA LUMPUR: The woman whose charred body was found in a room of a school in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here on Saturday had just started work there last month.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar (pix) today said a suspect held over the murder of the female bookshop supervisor is a security guard who worked at the place.

Muhammad Idzam said the suspect who is in his 30’s and being held under a seven-day remand order has worked as a security guard at the school for two years.

Muhammad Idzam said investigations are ongoing to ascertain what had led to the woman’s death.

“Police are also waiting for a post mortem report on the cause of death of the victim and a report from the Fire and Rescue department on the cause of the fire,” he added.

On Saturday, police were called in at 6.20pm after firemen who had earlier put out a blaze at a room at the school found a badly burnt body at the scene.

The school’s security guard who was the only person present at the place apart from the victim was arrested by police soon after to assist in investigations.

Police said the victim and the suspect are not acquainted.

It is yet to be known why the victim had reported for work on Saturday when the school was closed.

Police urged those with information on the incident to contact Cheras police at 012-2165881 or the KL police hotline at 03-21460584/585.