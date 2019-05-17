Murdered nurse was friendly and generous, say neighbours

CYBERJAYA: Residents of the condomium where Serdang Hospital chief nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamaruddin was found dead have described her as a friendly and generous person.

A resident who declined to be named said Siti Kharina, who rented a unit at the condominium, was always friendly and greeted the other residents.

“I always saw her speaking with the people around here, she was also friendly with the security guards,“ he said.

Another resident said Siti Kharina was often seen handing out food to the security guards at the condominium.

Siti Kharina, 40 had been reported missing since May 8, and was found dead in her rented condominium unit in Cyberjaya.

Her body was discovered by the homeowner on Wednesday with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama