Murdered over stolen handphone

KLANG: A Sabahan was stabbed to death at Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, on Monday for allegedly stealing a handphone.

The unemployed man, identified as Nordin Saliffudin, 24, died of a stab wound in his abdomen while being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here at about 7pm.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that the victim was earlier found with his injuries on the five-foot way along a row of shophouses on Jalan Batu Nilam 1D before being sent to the HTAR.

He said passers-by alerted the police on spotting the man bleeding from his injuries.

“An early examination showed that the victim suffered a single stab wound to his abdomen. We have arrested five men and two women aged between 16 and 38 in the vicinity of the township to assist us in the investigations. They have been remanded for a week. Preliminary findings showed that the motive of the murder was over the theft of a handphone belonging to one of the suspects which allegedly was stolen by the victim,“ he said.

A video taken by a passer-by showing the victim lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state and writhing in pain next to the entrance of a mini-market was also shared in the social media yesterday.