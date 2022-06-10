Murdered woman pregnancy claims untrue

IPOH: A post-mortem conducted on a woman who was believed to have been killed and set on fire near Sungai Kuala Kangsar, in Kampung Talang Hulu, Kuala Kangsar, at the end of last month, found that the victim was not pregnant as alleged.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the allegation that the victim was pregnant during the incident was just speculation circulating on social media.

“Investigations are still ongoing to find out the real motive for the murder but we are confident there is a connection with her boyfriend who was detained to assist in the investigation.

“The remand order against the victim’s boyfriend was extended for another six days until next Thursday while four others were still remanded for seven days from last Tuesday to next Monday,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Last Saturday, police nabbed the victim’s 20-year-old boyfriend before detaining four more individuals to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Previously, Mior Faridalathrash was reported to have said that the charred body of a 21-year-old woman was found at 3.05 pm on May 31.

Police also found a piece of concrete with traces of blood near the woman’s body which was believed to have been used to hit the victim.

The post-mortem conducted at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital Forensic Unit found that the cause of death was a blow to the head and severe burns. — Bernama