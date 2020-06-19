Musa Aman denies any wrongdoing during tenure as Sabah Foundation chairman: Counsel

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) today denied any wrongdoing during his tenure as chairman of Sabah Foundation (2003-2018).

His counsel Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad said Musa specifically denied that he had ever breached any of his fiduciary duties as the foundation’s chairman and that the allegations made against him earlier today are scandalous and utterly false.

“It is highly suspicious, irregular and improper to learn of Sabah Foundation’s alleged suit through a press release and the media. Normally, when you commence a suit, the claim and cause-papers are served on the defendant or his lawyer.

“In this case, neither Tan Sri Musa nor I have been served with any papers whatsoever. This is peculiar because surely it is not hard to find my office or Tan Sri’s house?” Tengku Fuad said this in a statement here.

He was responding to Sabah Foundation director Datuk Jamalul Kiram Mohd Zakaria who told a press conference this morning that the foundation had filed a claim against Musa to recover RM872 million belonging to the foundation which is alleged to have gone missing by way of a logging agreement.

Tengku Fuad said the more likely explanation as to why they heard the so-called suit through the press is a nothing more than a politically motivated publicity stunt designed to distract and mislead the public.

“In any event, I am instructed to receive service of this alleged suit and will comment further in due course,” he added. — Bernama