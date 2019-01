KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court has granted a temporary release of the passport of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) allowing to continue his medical treatment in London and Singapore.

Judge Rozina Ayub allowed the conditional release of the passport from Jan 15 to Feb 10.

However, the judge imposed several conditions where Musa has to report to the UK embassy and the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore once every three days for the duration of his trip from Jan 23 to Feb 8.

He would also need to inform the court of his lodging address in both London and Singapore before his passport is released.

“His movements are restricted to London and Singapore only. If there are movements elsewhere, the bail will be revoked,” she said.

The judge added that his bailor must also be responsible over him and know his whereabouts.

Additionally, the court also imposed a temporary bail on the passport.

The bail amount has been fixed at 10% of the initial bail amount of RM2 million, granted when Musa was charged in court, with two sureties.

Musa is to surrender his passport to court upon his return on Feb 11.

Musa had claimed trial in November last year to 35 corruption charges related to timber concessionaires, brought under the Anti-Corruption Act 1997.

The offences were said to have been committed 10 to 14 years ago, in Singapore and in Hong Kong, with transactions ranging from US$28,500 to US$16,148,547, amounting to a grand total of RM263 million.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of RM10,000 or up to five times the bribes allegedly received, whichever amount is higher.