Musa Aman grateful for getting justice in clearing his name

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) is grateful for having received justice in clearing all charges made against him in relation to corruption and money laundering.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court today acquitted and discharged Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, of all 46 criminal charges linked to timber concession contracts in Sabah.

In a statement here today, Musa, 69, said his application early this year to strike out the indictment filed against him was done meticulously and supported by clear and indisputable evidence as well as documents.

“I thank my lawyers and their assistants for giving their best and dedicated services throughout the proceedings.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the prosecution and judiciary in the country, especially those who have acted objectively, professionally, independently and without prejudice in assessing the facts of the case for the past two years,” he added.

In this regard, Musa said he regarded what happened to him and his family as a test and trial although it was viewed as being politically motivated.

In today’s proceedings, Justice Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin freed Musa of all charges after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid told the court that the prosecution had withdrawn all the corruption and money laundering charges against him.

Musa faced 30 charges of corruption and 16 charges of money laundering relating to timber concessions in Sabah.

On the 30 counts of corruption, Musa, in his capacity as then Sabah Chief Minister and Sabah Foundation Board of Trustees chairman, allegedly received US$50.1 million from eight logging concessionaires as an inducement to approve logging concessions to 16 companies. - Bernama