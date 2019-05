KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) will have his day in court beginning June next year.

The high court has set aside 22 days from June 8, 2020 for Musa’s trial.

He faces 35 bribery and 16 money laundering charges involving US$37 million (RM150.9 million).

DPP Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah today that the prosecution will be calling about 30 witnesses to testify.

She also requested for all the charges to be tried jointly because they involved the same transactions.

The high court has fixed July 24 for another mention.

Musa, 68, has pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed between June 2006 and March 2008 at UBS Bank branches in Hong Kong and Singapore.