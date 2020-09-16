Musa tells Shafie to stop his lies and vendetta

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman broke his silence today by asking Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to stop spreading lies and vendetta against him during this state election.

According to Musa, since he is not standing in the Sept 26 state election, he is therefore no longer a threat to Mohd Shafie.

“We see countless videos and billboards of Shafie promoting slogans on ‘building a nation’, ‘we are here to build a nation, not a particular race or religion’ and ‘unite we must’, yet his campaign speeches are preoccupied with ‘Go after Musa Aman!’

“While I understand his need to make rousing political speeches on his campaign trail, to repeatedly tell blatant lies is shameful and unbecoming of a state leader, let alone by someone who has ambitions of becoming the Prime Minister,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Musa said he was already suing Yayasan Sabah including Mohd Shafie RM1 billion for defamation.

“Since he has not stopped with his lies and is challenging me, I have no choice but to seek legal recourse,” he said.-Bernama

More to follow