Music Malaysia fully supports stern action against The 1975 for distasteful behaviour

KUALA LUMPUR: The Confederation of Music Associations (Music Malaysia) comprising 15 associations in the Malaysian music industry fully supports the government’s stern action in issuing a ban against British band The 1975 for their highly distasteful behaviour at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF 2023) last night.

According to Music Malaysia chairman Datuk Freddie Fernandez, such behaviour is totally unbecoming and uncalled for.

“From what we can see the band’s spokesman was not happy about the rules and regulations imposed on the band by the Malaysian authorities which were conveyed by the local promoter.

“Instead of adhering to them the spokesman for the group showed the group’s defiance and chose to insult the Malaysian government in a tirade replete with profanities.

“I urge all promoters in the country to inform all foreign artistes they intend inviting here beforehand that there are rules to follow and if they do not agree to the rules then it would be better to not come here at all,” he said in a statement today.

Fernandez said Malaysia does not need a repeat of such incidents where one unruly performer can tarnish the good name of the country which has been very supportive of music and concerts by foreign artistes for more than five decades now.

“We strongly condemn the actions of this group and at the same time hope that there will be no knee-jerk reactions to introduce new rules and regulations governing concerts just because of this one isolated incident by an unruly group that has left many Malaysian music fans disgusted by their bad behaviour,” he added.

Music Malaysia consists of the Sarawak Arts Armada Association, Malaysian Recording Industry Consortium Association, Malaysian Indian Singers and Actors Association, Sabah Composers and Video Makers Association, Malaysian Artistes’ Association, Kelantan Dikir Barat Association, Association of International Festival Organizers and Malaysian Association for Music Education.

Other members of the confederation are the Penang Musicians’ Association, Kedah State Musicians’ Association, Malaysian Chinese Artistes’ Association, Malaysian Musicians Association, National Arts Consortium Society, Entertainment Agents and Organizers Association and Malaysian Association of Restaurant, Bar and Entertainment Operators.

Earlier today Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil reportedly announced that he has ordered the immediate cancellation of the GVF 2023 following the controversial incident involving The 1975 during the concert in Sepang last night.

The media reported that the band’s performance was cut short after frontman Matt Healy was seen performing while holding a bottle of alcohol and slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws.

Fahmi said the Unity Government’s stance is clear and there would be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws. - Bernama