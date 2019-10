SHAH ALAM: A musical fountain has been proposed to be created in Shah Alam as an effort to attract local and foreign tourists, to visit the area.

Shah Alam Member of Parliament Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said he would bring the paperwork on the project plans to the National Landscape Department for approval.

“The Musical Fountain is an initiative of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and once it is approved, it will be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the funding,“ he told reporters after launching the Shah Alam Flower Market at the Laman Budaya, Tasik Shah Alam here today.

“This international standard musical fountain will be located in Taman Tasik Shah Alam, which has become a popular spot for leisure activities.

We are confident that the project will not only help beautify the city of Shah Alam but will also increase revenue for MBSA and Selangor as this area becomes a focus,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Shah Alam Datuk Haris Kasim who was present at the launch said the construction of the fountain project required an allocation of RM21.5 million to be implemented. — Bernama