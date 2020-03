PETALING JAYA: The Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 concerns.

Francis Danker, the president of Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor, and organising chairman of the concert, in a statement said the decision to postpone the concert came after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin’s special address yesterday.

“The government has directed that all mass gatherings be postponed or cancelled until further notice.

“Fans who have already purchased tickets have two options, the first is to hold on to the tickets until a new date is announced or claim a refund.” the statement read.

The Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert, is touted as the “biggest reunion of Malaysia’s top musicians from the ’70s and ’80s.

It was slated to take place at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre.

For further enquiries, please contact Frankie D’cruz at +6019-2614948.