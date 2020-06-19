Musicians get lifeline

PETALING JAYA: A restaurant and bar has responded to a story in theSun on the plight of muscians and has invited a band to promote its business.

On Wednesday, Vimal Balan got the Half Baked Band, a five-piece ensemble, to perform at his restaurant Where Else Sunway and had the session beamed to audiences through live-stream on Facebook.

The hour-long performance, conducted behind closed doors from 3pm, was meant to serve as an online promotion effort, according to Vimal.

“It was for this reason that we decided not to admit any customers.”

He said the management of Where Else also ensured that all existing standard operating procedures were complied with during and after the performance.

For the benefit of the musicians, Vimal also enabled viewers to offer tips by depositing money in a specific bank account.

In its issue published on Wednesday, theSun had highlighted the plight of musicians whose livelihood had been jeopardised by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

Under the MCO, entertainment centres are required to remain closed, thereby depriving pub singers of their only source of income.

The article highlighted a proposal by Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor to get private companies to hire musicians to promote their products, outlet or services.

Vimal said he immediately started making calls after reading the story.

“Previously, I hired bands to perform at my restaurant and bar but I always thought it was only to entertain customers.

“But when I read the story, I realised it was a good idea. This way, I can promote my venue and the musicians can maintain their livelihood at the same time.”

Vimal said an hour after the “live” stream ended, “five or six” customers walked in. “They told me they had watched the performance. It was a good start for me. Better still, the band was also able to get their followers to dine at my place.”

He said viewers have already started giving tips to the band members.

Half Baked Band lead guitarist Soon King described the move to get musicians to do promotions as an “excellent idea”.

He also dismissed views that by playing to promote products, the musicians were detracting from their true selves as music makers. “Helping a company promote its products does not make one less of a musician.

“For us, it has come down to our survival. I recently sold my guitar effects pedal for below market price. I knew I could not bargain much or I would have lost the sale.”

Soon said he might even have to sell more of his instruments if he is still not able to earn an income. “These are dire times,” he said while expressing gratitude to Where Else for its effort to help him and his band mates.

Read this story on our iPaper: Musicians get lifeline