KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim countries must start working on creating and developing their own technologies in order to stay ahead in technological advancements along with the developed nations.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad noted that, right now, the Muslim world is still far behind and is dependent on creations and technologies of the non-Muslims, and that it need to work doubly hard to catch up.

“If we do not start creating and developing our own technologies we will forever be playing catch-up with the rest of the developed nations.

“We have no choice but to start working on this,” he said during round-table session and discussion at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 here today.

Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the session.

At the session themed “The Priority of Development and The Challenges”,the Malaysian Prime Minister also expressed hope that the KL Summitwould be able to come up with tangible strategies and approaches in addressing the matter.

Dr Mahathir also said Muslim countries have no choice but to develop and progress as fast as possible if they are to remedy all the misfortunes that had befallen the ummah.

“We have spoken at length on the state of affairs of the Muslim world.

“While we may not have been able to fully dissect all that had caused our pain and anguish, we are mostly in agreement that it is our inability to keep up with the progress and development of the non-Muslims that have left us in the lurch,” he said.

In drawing up development strategies, he also pointed out the need to deal with the disruption caused by technological advancement and to make sure that they are continuously upgraded so as not to be irrelevant when new technologies emerge.





