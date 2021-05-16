Muslim countries urged to proactively support the Palestinian cause - Abdul Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) hopes that Muslim countries will proactively support the Palestinian cause in defending Palestine’s sovereignty and to oppose the Israeli Zionist regime.

He said in the current situation, Muslim communities around the world should support the uprising of a united Palestinian people, not only throughout Palestine but also in Israel.

“Palestinian Arabs, both Muslims and Christians alike, have risen. We are very happy that the Arab people around Palestine have been supporting the move with strong enthusiasm.

“Israeli Zionists have erred in steps such as ‘mengusik sarang tebuan’ (poking a hornet’s nest) by invading the Sheikh Jarrah area, expelling Palestinians from their homes to be inhabited by Jewish immigrants, as well as invading the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

Hadi said this in his keynote address ‘Liberation of Palestine: The Continuous Struggle’ at the #Aid4Palestine Campaign launching ceremony which was held virtually last night, which was also attended by the Grand Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Dr Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri.

The campaign, mobilised by the Sekretariat#Aid4Palestine, under the Office of the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, is a collaborative effort of more than 40 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), aiming to raise funds, via crowdfunding, of RM1 million to be channelled directly to Palestine.

The contribution can be channelled through the NGO Muslim Care Malaysia (Maybank: 5644-9021-1159), Tabung Palestin-Amal Malaysia (Bank Islam: 13053010006474) and Cakna Palestin (Maybank: 5530-3803-3881).

It is reported that the Israeli Zionist regime’s aggression and attacks on Palestinians this time began with an attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7, followed by airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday (May 10). Thus far, more than 119 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, and hundreds more injured.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement, said that it has been made mandatory for all levels of the party to mobilise efforts to collect contributions for the fund.

As a sign of support for the Palestinian struggle, he said the party also made it mandatory for all PAS-owned premises to raise the Palestinian flag, besides encouraging other premises to do so. -Bernama