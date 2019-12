KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar presented himself at Bukit Aman to give a statement in connection with his article on communism published in a news portal on Dec 8.

He arrived at 2pm yesterday to assist in the investigation into the article and left one hour later after his statements were recorded by an officer from the Classified Criminal Investigations Department of the police headquarters.

Zainul, when contacted by Bernama, said the police had also asked for his views on the communist issues, the rally in support of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM), and the issue of bringing Chin Peng’s ashes (into the country).

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted, confirmed that the police called Zainul Rijal to assist in the investigation.

“We would like to hear his views as a lawyer on Chin Peng’s ashes issue, and the alleged meeting with former members of the CPM in Kajang to complete the investigation papers,” he explained.

Prior to this, an article written by Zainul Rijal stated that communists are not unsung heroes instead they are traitors of the country who destroyed the country and wanted to spread communist ideology into the country. — Bernama