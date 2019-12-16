Muslim youth should use social media to counter islamophobia: PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim youths should use social media platforms with wisdom with a view to playing a more active role in overcoming Islamophobia, according to Bersatu Youth executive council member Muhammad Muzzammil Ismail.

He underscored the importance for them to portray a positive image of Islam.

“They should be more active in communicating with others, embrace diversity and most importantly do not try to be invisible when faced with issues, but try to solve them with hikmah (wisdom),“ he told Bernama ahead of the Youth Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit 2019 scheduled for Dec 17 and 18.

He said intercultural learning between young people around the world will help in conveying the true teachings of Islam as a religion of peace.

The Youth KL Summit is a prelude to the KL Summit 2019 from Dec 18 to 21 to be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Muhammad Muzzammil’s involvement at the Youth KL Summit is expected to focus on technology and sustainable development.

He also said that Muslim countries should continue to champion education and innovation to be on par with developed nations.

“True progress is when we, Muslim countries, attain advancements consistent with Islamic values and teachings,“ he said.

Meanwhile, geopolitics and human governance expert Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said new frameworks for youth education, training and talent mobility should be considered by Muslim countries to enable their youth to be on par with peers in other parts of the world.

“We want our youth to escape from the previously closed and insular cycle of education and embrace an ‘open education’ concept. We want our youth to get global exposure and access to the best education opportunities globally,“ he said.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who will focus on matters pertaining to youth exchange at the Youth KL Summit, underscored the importance of commitment to lifelong learning and equitable access to opportunities especially among young people. — Bernama