Muslim youths urged to use digital technology to boost mosque, surau economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim youths have been urged to be more aggressive in applying digital technology and e-commerce to boost the role of mosques and suraus as places which promote knowledge and the local economy.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said there were still mosques and suraus in the country which were left behind and had not taken advantage of developments in information technology, especially the older mosques and suraus which had limited scope for knowledge and economic activities.

“In the case of new mosques, we know many have economic activities and cooperatives as well as knowledge-generating events as they have large compounds.

“So I encourage youths to apply new technologies such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, online applications ... all these will help generate the economy of the local Muslim communities,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin was speaking to reporters after presenting RM1.93 million in Ihya Ramadan contributions to mosques and suraus in the Gombak parliamentary and Bukit Antarabangsa state constituencies at Masjid Al-Hidayah, Taman Melawati here today. — Bernama