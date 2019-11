KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims across Malaysia enlivened Maulidur Rasul celebrations this year with parades and chanted the ‘selawat’ (salutation upon Prophet Muhammad) in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In the capital, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the national-level celebration at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

Over 8,000 participants in 100 contingents comprising public and private agencies, statutory and uniformed bodies, schools and universities took part in the parade, which began at 7.45am.