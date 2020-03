KANGAR: The Muslim community in Perlis today performed zuhur prayer at home or in the office in place of the mass Friday prayer, as decreed by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Civil servant Azmin Ariffin, 35, said like others, he adhered to the directive for the common good, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I thought the Masjid Negeri in Arau was the only one to be closed ... During lunch, I heard the announcement that the Friday prayer at the Alwi Mosque was also called off,“ he told Bernama.

Private sector employee Zulkarnain Ahmad, 52, said he performed the zuhur prayer in a congregation with other colleagues at the office.

“It was a different kind of atmosphere when the male employees agreed to perform the zuhur prayer in a congregation at the office’s small surau and sought God’s protection against any catastrophe following the Covid-19 outbreak,“ he said.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail who is also Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) president in a statement said the Raja of Perlis had made the decree after obtaining the views and advice of the Ministry of Health on the progress Covid-19 as well as the Perlis Fatwa Committee.

Restaurant owner Mohamad Khairudin Osman, 43, said he performed the zuhur prayer at his business premises which provides a space for rest and prayers.

He said many of the patrons at his restaurant who heard the announcement of the cancellation of the Friday prayer from the speaker of a nearby mosque during lunchtime took the opportunity to perform zuhur prayer at the space provided.

“Usually, that (space) is reserved for myself and restaurant staff to perform prayers, but today, I felt good when customers asked if they could use the space for prayers before continuing with their own tasks,“ he said.

Meanwhile, mosques in Kelantan held the ‘Solat Hajat’ after Friday prayer to seek the wellbeing of the people and that the Covid-19 situation improves quickly.

The Muhammadi Mosque in Kota Baru was among the places where the special prayer was held, and it was attended by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob as well as several other state government executive council members.