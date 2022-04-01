Muslims advised to adhere to SOP despite relaxations in mosque, surau

PUTRAJAYA: Muslims in the country have been reminded always to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention when performing congregational prayers without physical distancing at mosques and surau.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad, said that compliance with the SOPs should also be practised when attending any religious programme during the month of Ramadan.

“The aspect of SOP compliance needs to be maintained. Those who have yet to receive the vaccine or booster dose should do so immediately,” he said at a press conference after launching the national-level Ihya’s Ramadan programme here today.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that congregational prayer activities in mosques, surau and non-Muslim places of worship would be allowed without physical distancing starting April 1.

Idris, meanwhile, advised the geng plastik hitam (black plastic bag gang) not to commit sin by skipping the fast in the month of Ramadan. - Bernama