Muslims encouraged to have Islamic calendar - Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Every Muslim family is encouraged to have an Islamic calendar or taqwim in their house as a reference or life compass for matters pertaining to Islamic law as well as a reminder of important dates.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said that every ‘ibadah’ (religious ritual) in Islam must refer to the Hijri year and the taqwim is significant to decide on important dates and celebrations, ‘zakat’ (tithe) and ‘iddah’ (the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce) as well as the age of puberty.

“Taqwim plays an important role in the management of human life. It is a system closely related to social and religious activities, and also in managing daily lives,” he told reporters after launching the Pusrawi International College of Medical Sciences (PICOMS) Hijri calendar here, today.

PICOMS, a higher-education institution under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), has published the taqwim in collaboration with I Quest Training Consultancy which offers special features for Muslims.

They include a colour system, infographics and unique symbols to show important dates, information on suitable dates for voluntary fasting and reading the Quran, religious events and celebrations, as well as public and school holidays.

Zulkifli said that PICOMS’ ‘1 Home 1 Taqwim’ campaign would also be expanded so that the Muslim community in Malaysia would benefit from the calendar. — Bernama