Muslims grateful to be able to keep Ramadan spirit alive this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in the country should be grateful that most mosques and surau have been opened gradually for obligatory daily congregational prayers, Friday prayers, tarawih prayers and educational sessions during Ramadan this year; a different situation compared with last year.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said that during Ramadan last year, many Muslims performed ‘ibadah’ (religious rites) at home following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even so, I would like to continue to remind everyone to be disciplined by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing face masks, keeping physical distance, not shaking hands and using sanitiser often,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the start of the Ramadan month, broadcast on Radio Televisyen Malaysia last night.

Muhyiddin said that Ramadan is a month that is highly anticipated by Muslims because it is a month full of blessings, and can educate people to be better individuals.

“May Allah make it easier and accept our acts of worship during this Ramadan, InsyaAllah. Selamat Berpuasa,” he said.

Earlier, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced that Muslims in the country should begin fasting tomorrow, April 13.- Bernama