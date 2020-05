ALOR STAR: Muslims in Kedah are prohibited from visiting the graves during Aidilfitri throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Kedah Mufti Datuk Sheikh Fadzil Awang.

He said although the practice had become part of the tradition during Aidilfitri celebrations, all parties were prohibited from doing so this year in accordance with the CMCO, which had been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If you want to pray for your deceased parents, you can do so at home. We hope the people of Kedah will obey the directive, especially in view of new Covid-19 infections in Kedah yesterday,” he said after the Kedah Zakat Board’s (LZNK) certificate and logo presentation ceremony here today.

He also reminded Muslims that reciting the “talkin” at the grave was also not allowed throughout the CMCO.

“Any form of violation of the directive set by the ruling party (government) is sinful. As I mentioned before, the guidelines and directives are issued in the best interest of the people, so please obey them,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the ‘Muzakki’ logo or zakat contributor, he said it would make it easier for Muslims to choose to deal with companies that pay zakat as it would give the public confidence to buy Muslim products. - Bernama