Muslims in Malaysia to begin fasting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (March 23), announced Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial said the starting date of the fast for states throughout Malaysia was set on the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after being consented to by the Rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

The Ramadan moon sighting process took place in 29 locations across the country including Pontian Kecil, Johor and the Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Malacca. - Bernama