  1. Local

Muslims in Malaysia to begin fasting tomorrow

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 22 -- Terengganu Survey and Mapping Department staff Muhammad Firdaus Faizalzully performed a new moon sighting using ‘Total Station’ equipment to determine the start of Ramadan 1444 Hijrah in Bukit Besar today. BERNAMAPIXKUALA TERENGGANU, March 22 -- Terengganu Survey and Mapping Department staff Muhammad Firdaus Faizalzully performed a new moon sighting using ‘Total Station’ equipment to determine the start of Ramadan 1444 Hijrah in Bukit Besar today. BERNAMAPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (March 23), announced Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial said the starting date of the fast for states throughout Malaysia was set on the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after being consented to by the Rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

The Ramadan moon sighting process took place in 29 locations across the country including Pontian Kecil, Johor and the Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Malacca. - Bernama