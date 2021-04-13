Muslims in Malaysian to begin fasting today

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will begin the fasting month of Ramadan tomorrow (April 13), the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced last night.

He said the date was set by the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for all states in the country after receiving the consent of the Malay rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

The Office of the Keeper of Rulers’ Seal previously stated that the sighting of the new moon for Ramadan would be held in 29 locations throughout the country tonight (April 12).

The statement said the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the start of the fasting month would be determined base on the methods of ‘Rukyah’ (sighting) and ‘Hisab’ (calculations).

This is the second time Muslims will be spending the holy month during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in an online press conference tonight also announced that the republic would begin the fasting month tomorrow (April 13).

The announcement was made following the ‘Isbat’ conference to determine the starting date of Ramadan which was conducted via video conferencing among ministry officials, the Indonesian Islamic Religious Council and members of the Indonesian Parliament

The Indonesian government has also allowed Muslims to perform the tarawih prayers in mosques, but with strict adherence to Covid-19 health protocols. - Bernama