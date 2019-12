IPOH: Muslims in Perak are encouraged to perform the solar eclipse prayers in conjunction with the partial eclipse of the sun, expected to occur in the state this Thursday.

The Astrology Division of Perak Mufti Department in a statement said, the partial eclipse of the sun is expected to occur from 11.18am to 3.09pm, with the peak being at 1.11pm, when 85% of the sun would be blocked by the moon.

“Mosques or suraus planning to organise the sunnah muakkadah solar eclipse prayers in congregation are recommended to perform the prayers after zohor prayers.

“Those wishing to perform the prayers individually may do so at anytime during the solar eclipse,“ it said. — Bernama