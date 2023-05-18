Muslims reminded to be wary of haj offers from unknown individuals, companies

BATU PAHAT: Muslims in Johor are reminded to be wary of offers made by unknown individuals or companies to perform haj this year, so as not to fall victim to any scam syndicate.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the reminder was given ahead of the haj season this year as they did receive a report on such a scam last year.

“So far this year, we have not received any report on such a case. That is why we are giving this reminder so that none of our prospective haj pilgrims will be deceived by any unregistered agent or companies because everything involving haj goes through Tabung Haji,” he told Bernama at an Aidilfitri do at Rumah Orang Semerah here recently.

Mohd Fared said a total of 3,557 Muslims in Johor will be performing the haj this year.

“There will be 14 flights from Johor...with the first batch of 142 pilgrims to depart on May 30 and the last batch on June 6,” he said. -Bernama