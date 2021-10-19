Muslims urged to learn from Prophet Muhammad’s life experiences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged Muslims to have a greater appreciation towards the experiences contained in the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page today in conjunction with tomorrow’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, Sultan Sharafuddin urged Muslims to emulate the personal virtues of Prophet Muhammad and to follow all his teachings contained in the sunnah (traditions and practices).

“The Sultan of Selangor also urges all Muslims to send their salutations to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and may all of us be worthy of his blessing in the hereafter,” it read.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also wished all Muslims, especially in Selangor, a Happy Maulidur Rasul 1443 Hijrah.

Meanwhile, Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin reminded citizens in the state to look out for neighbours in need of support and assistance in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

He said that many had suffered greatly since the outbreak began last March, and they should be given the attention that they deserved.

“Due to the pandemic, some of us have lost our loved ones, children have become orphans, others lost their jobs, while many have reduced incomes, and require assistance. There are many more hurdles to overcome and these all require our attention,” he said as he launched the Terengganu state Maulidur Rasul celebration online tonight.

He also urged citizens in Terengganu to always value the sacrifices made by frontliners who have done their best for everyone.

Therefore, he said, everyone must shoulder their responsibilities to remain vigilant by complying with the guidelines set by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I also urge all citizens to listen to the government’s advice of completing their vaccinations as a method to stop the spread of this disease and further catastrophe,” he added. — Bernama